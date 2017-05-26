Promote tourism in rural areas, official says

By MARK HAIHUIE

INCREASE in investment in the hospitality sector in urban areas is positive but rural destinations should also be promoted to international tourists, an official says.

Tourism Industry Association executive manager Christina Peipul said the country was viewed globally as a niche destination for adventure tourism which could only be offered in rural areas in Papua New Guinea.

Peipul told The National that a large number of visitors came for business purposes in urban centres.

“The benefits therefore are not reaching tourism operators in rural centres,” Peipul said.

“Most rural areas have potential sites that can attract tourists from all over the world.

“The investments are good in terms of the major players in hospitality but those are high investments for the top-end market.

“An important thing to consider is that Port Moresby is not Papua New Guinea.

“The country is viewed globally as an adventure and tourist destination.

“The country is a niche market for that. So when tourists come here, they don’t come to stay in the five-star resorts but they go out to the provinces as the adventure destination products are located in the rural areas.”

He said Tourism Promotion Authority showed that the majority of visitors came for business purposes including conferences and meetings.

“The issue for the sector and its stakeholders is to make it conducive for these tourists to go out to the rural centres and to enable rural hospitality operators to provide for this.” Peipul said.

