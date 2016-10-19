Promote values through sports: Paak

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

A SPORTS official has urged members of a softball club in Port Moresby to use sports in promoting positive values.

Port Moresby Woman’s Softball Association president Jenny Paak, pictured, made these remarks to members of the Saints softball club on Sunday during a cheque presentation at Bisini softball ground.

“As sports personnel, you must be role models, promoting good cooperation and positive values when on the field of play,” Paak said after receiving a K5000 cheque from the office of NCD Governor Powes Parkop which was presented by the the governor’s executive officer Terence Moka.

Paak said they needed financial assistance to cater for their sporting equipment as well as required materials and fees that were needed to be paid and the donation was a timely.

Meanwhile, Moka said the office of the governor was advocating against violence by assisting and helping a number of other groups and organisations financially.

He said the governor’s office was pleased to assist the club as involvement in sports would reduce violence in the society.

Moka said there were cases every day of women and girls becoming victims to sexual abuse and family violence.

“Softball is a family sport where both men and women can play,” Moka said.

“So when we have such community involvement, family violence can be reduced,” he said.

Moka said that sports could also assist in educating people about positive values like cooperation, team work, discipline, committment and respecting others.

“Sports bring people who share common interests together to strive for, support and achieve a common goal,” Moka said.

