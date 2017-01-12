Proper court submissions vital, says magistrate

PROPER submissions and affidavits have to be filed for the court to make a decision on the jurisdiction of a case, Boroko District Court magistrate Laura Kuvi said yesterday.

She made the comments after confirming that a woman who allegedly attacked a flight attendant on board an Air Nuigini flight, was jointly charged under the Summary Offences Act, the Criminal Code Act and the Civil Aviation Act.

The court heard that the police prosecution would want to withdraw the charge of assault under Section 6 of the Summary Offences Act and charge Brenda Cungah under Section 339 of the Criminal Code for allegedly assaulting a member of the flight crew.

The court gave directions to police prosecution to provide Cungah and her lawyer with the police file by Friday, for them to prepare a response to the court.

The matter will return to court next Wednesday.

Police allege that Cungah hit the flight attendant with a bottle of Elizabeth Arden Red Door perfume on the face and pulling her scarf.

The incident occurred in the business class section of an Air Nuigini plane bound for Brisbane on Oct 7 last year.

Cungah was off loaded and taken by airport security and handed over to the police.

Her K1000 bail was extended.

