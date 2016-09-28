Proper facts about old House of Assembly

THE National published the story of the Old House of Assembly yesterday (Sep 27) under the deadling, “From a hospital to a museum”.

The bulk of the story was excerpted from a discussion paper I wrote and was entitled “Two sides of history”, which was given as part of the International Museum Day celebrations in 2011.

That paper was published in full on the Masalai blog site.

However, your article did not provide a full account concerning the administrative arrangements pertaining to the House of Assembly and especially the land area on which it was once located.

Whilst the National Executive Council bestowed the custody of the ruined and ravaged House of Assembly and its surrounding land in 1996, that decision was overtaken by another NEC decision in 2007.

In the 2007 NEC decision, neglected in your story, the titular control and ownership of the land area on which the Old House of Assembly was located and its surrounds was transferred to Old Parliament House Ltd, a joint venture initiative between Nambawan Super Ltd and Lamana Development Company.

The State, through the National Museum & Art Gallery, will receive a replica building in exchange of the land transferred to OPH Ltd. That building is now completed and its formal transfer to the State is imminent.

Currently, the National Museum has entered into a memorandum of agreement with the joint venture partners to help maintain and install an exhibition aimed at informing and educating Papua New Guineans and our friends and visitors about the political and legal history of Papua New Guinea.

The exhibition is being designed, with ongoing research and documentation and shall be installed and open for public viewing soon.

Dr Andrew Moutu

Acting Director, National Museum & Art, Gallery

