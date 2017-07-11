Proper planning stops poor performance

AFTER 41 years of being independent, we, PNG, are now matured enough to plan and effect our own paths and activities.

I would like to share some thoughts for a better National Elections in 2022, in view of the latest non satisfying National Elections of 2017.

I am pretty sure the Electoral Commission would be dissecting the 2017 elections for a better 2022 National Elections.

My two boys, who have come of age to cast their votes for the first time were denied their voting rights due to the absence of their names on the electoral roll.

This is despite having their names listed for the common roll’s update in 2016.

They will have passed out of the tertiary Institutions they are attending now by 2022.

The 2017 National General Election be used as a yard-stick for a better 2022.

Prior proper planning prevents poor performance!

Frank Gamezuho,Goroka

