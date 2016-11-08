Proper use of firearm vital: Officer

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THERE is no law stopping police to use force against law offenders, says a senior police officer.

“But the issue here is that you must know when to use firearms and when to apply force legally,” Bomana Training College commandant Perou N’Dranou told more than 20 Central police officers during the official opening of a firearms training workshop in Kwikila, Central, yesterday.

He said it was because of the high number of reported police brutality cases in the media.

N’Dranou said the integrity of the college and the Police Department was questioned.

“This training is conducted to educate officers on how to apply force legally when they are unarmed, when using handcuffs or any other equipment of trade when on duty,” he said.

N’Dranou said that many officers did not know when to use firearms properly.

“The issue here is that we know how to handle a gun but when to pick it up to use it and when not to is the problem. It only takes a millisecond to take someone’s life if you are not being careful with the equipment,” he said.

N’Dranou said the programme was aimed at training new skills and enhancing whatever skills the officers had in terms of how to handle a firearm, the importance of how to communicate with law offenders and using common sense when carrying out policing duties.

“We are an instrument of peace, but if arms are not used wisely, it greatly affects our integrity,” N’Dranou said.

He urged the participants to learn as much as they could from the week-long workshop that would end on Friday.

That would, he said, put the public’s mind at ease knowing that police would legally apply force at the right time when they did their duties.

