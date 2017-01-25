Proposed airport land taken back by landowners

By PETER WARI

LANDOWNERS of the proposed Oloma-Tikiri Airport in Imbonggu, Southern Highlands, have taken back their land and warned the Government from allocating funds for the project.

Landowners from the Ongu and Kambe tribes in Lower-Mendi LLG on Monday agreed to take back land from developing the airport claiming that they were neglected by the Government.

The proposed airport is 5km from Mendi toewn and will have a 3.4 km runway, according to Australian engineering firm Cardno (PNG) Ltd.

Landowner spokesman Mark Gapi said they were now asking the Government to investigate the funds allocated for the project.

He claimed the money allocated for pre-feasibility studies exceeded the amount of work actually done.

He said it cost Cardno around K500,000 to do the feasibility studies and the landowners needed an explanation from the company on what has been done and what more needed to be done.

“An estimated K4 million was spent on initial feasibility studies, another K10 million was recently allocated by the National Airport Corporation (NAC) for social mapping, geotechnical studies, environmental impact assessment, land acquisition and site planning,” Gapi said.

“The question remains whether part of the above studies were undertaken by Cardno or not and we need an explanation.”

He said the K10m should be taken care of by the NAC and all projects managed by NAC.

“It is questionable when the funds are transferred to Works Department hence we need an explanation why the project is being managed by Works Department,” he said.

“We demand an explanation from high impact project chairman Philip Moiya, his executives and Minister (Francis) Awesa on the use of the previous funding of K4 million and current funding of K10 million.

“They must bring Cardno officials and explain whether there are outstanding works to be done or not.

“If so, what happened to the first feasibility studies that Cardno completed and what is the status of it.”

Gapi said during the feasibility studies, damages done to the environment were not compensated and landowners were asking the State to compensate them.

The plan to relocate the airport started in 2009 and till today, landowners were not invited in any decision making process.

The Government did not allocate any funds to assist landowners to create incorporated land groups and register associations.

The landowners believe that the Government is not serious in constructing the airport that would cost around K800 million, according to Cardno (PNG) Ltd.

Like this: Like Loading...