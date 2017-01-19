Proposed fee increase disadvantages women

HOW many women will contest the 2017 election and how many capable women candidates will decide not to contest the election?

It remains to be seen just how many women will afford the K10,000 nomination fees, as proposed by the current Government.

Of course, the not-so-well off male candidates will also encounter this challenge, but women will be most affected.

The hefty fee increase is tantamount to putting up a boom-gate to keep the majority out and allow only those with lots of money to contest for public office.

Why should citizens, whether rich or poor, have to be constrained by the government of the day to participate in what is supposed to be an open democratic process?

To pay such a huge nomination fee, in essence, means citizens are made to pay their way into their own Parliament — the People’s House.

Their rights as citizens to participate in the electoral process will be infringed. Who will benefit from this increase? That’s anyone’s guess.

In my view, the stakes will be high for candidates contesting, and some may resort to using all manner of strategy — including illegal means, to win the election.

Would political parties endorse and support women candidates financially? In PNG elections, the perception of a winnable candidate is usually a male candidate.

With this mindset, what chances do women candidates have in getting funding support from parties?

We know that most registered parties are struggling to keep their heads above the water.

Some are extremely worried, and rightly so, that they will be unable to afford the fee increase, and be able to endorse many more candidates.

Where would parties source funds to endorse their candidates?

This question should raise an alarm bell for concerned citizens because, if parties are to increase their chances of endorsing more candidates, with a view to winning seats, they may look far and wide.

Foreign and local business interest and influence can easily seep into the election process.

At present, the Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates Commission (IPPCC) have limited resources to ensure parties and candidates alike contest the election with integrity, one of which is their source of campaign funding.

How can PNG as a country stand up to undue influences through campaign funding in this election?

It is disappointing that woman leaders have yet to come out with a strong voice to protest against the nomination fee increase. Why the long silence from women leaders, or civil society organisations, or citizens generally? As if the cultural and attitude hurdles are not enough for women candidates, the nomination fee increase will only serve to intensify the challenges for women even more.

Certainly, the 2017 national election will be a hugely uneven playing field for many aspiring female and the not-so-rich male candidates. Citizens will be robbed of their democratic right and given a reasonable opportunity to stand for public office.

Dr Orovu V Sepoe

Port Moresby

