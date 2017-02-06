Proposed Manus brothel opposed

MANUS police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu is concerned about a local landowner suggesting the establishment of a brothel in the province to cater for the 900-plus asylum seekers.

In a statement Yapu said it would be illegal and also against PNG’s Christian principles.

“The brothel will become an issue affecting our traditional family morals and values, with young girl and mothers servicing those asylum seekers for the sake of easy money,” he said.

Yapu is aware of asylum seekers engaging local youths to buy homebrew for them.

But Yapu said he had not received reports of local youths soliciting girls for sexual favours with asylum seekers.

“This is news to me as I have not received any such report,” Yapu said.

He said the asylum seekers outnumbered local police with 911 at the Manus regional processing centre at Lombrum and 68 refugees at East Lorengau transit centre.

“We only have 55 police personnel in Manus and should there be any unrest or riot, the police will be outnumbered,” he said.

Yapu is seeking 15 new recruits who passed out from the Police College at Bomana recently to beef up manpower in the province.

He said accommodation for the new recruits was being arranged with the PNG Immigration Department at the centre.

Yapu said 39 cases were reported to police last year involving asylum seekers and refugees, and cases included consumption of homebrew and drugs, procession of pornographic materials, drunk and disorderly causing nuisances in public places, resisting police arrest, damaging properties, and sexual touching and assault.

The court had convicted those found guilty in a form of fine, others were cautioned and discharged.

But some cases were struck out because of lack of evidence.

Yapu said the police had no control over the movements of the asylum seekers after the Supreme Court ruled that the detention of refugees at the centre was illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

He said given that freedom, the asylum seekers had gone beyond the town boundaries into villages and outer islands.

Yapu said he was concerned about their safety.

PNG Immigration officers are responsible for the movements of the asylum seekers, but they are currently understaffed.

Yapu said the police had conducted awareness for the asylum seekers to respect the locals and the laws of the country.

But he said it seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.

Yapu said he instructed his officers not to hesitate in dealing with the asylum seekers if they broke PNG laws.

