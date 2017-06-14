Proposed maternity ward receives boost

The Porgera Joint Venture (PJV) has boosted efforts by the Porgera Urban Health Clinic in Enga to build a maternity ward.

This means the dilemma expectant mothers go through travelling at least 100km on the Highlands Highway to the Wabag hospital should soon be over.

On May 29, PJV donated building materials to the clinic.

The clinic’s health extension officer Jerry Maku and his staff received the materials.

These included timbers, paints, a 9000-litre tuffa tank, roofing iron, plywood, bags of cement, ridge caps, gutters, nails, louvre blades and other building material.

“A lot of mothers come here to deliver but we don’t have a delivery area,” Maku said.

“I am thankful the management heard about my request.”

PJV community relations and engagement alternate manager Meck Minnala said: “When mothers and children are at risk, we have to do something quickly.

“The PJV management understands the stress you (clinic staff) are going through since the closure of the Paiam Hospital.”

