Proposed sale of oil in kina lauded

Opposition Leader Patrick Pruaitch has welcomed the decision by Oil Search Ltd to discuss future sales of domestic crude oil to the Napa Napa refinery outside Port Moresby in kina rather than US dollars.

Pruaitch said he stood by his earlier statement that it was in the national interest that locally produced resources such as crude oil, copper, gold, fishery and forest products be sold to local purchasers in kina.

“It is an infringement of our sovereignty for lenders or any other entity to insist that domestic resources be paid for in US dollars or other foreign currencies, even when sold to PNG buyers. Such arrangements add to the cost of doing business, and hamper efforts to encourage domestic processing,” he said.

“If it is true that lenders to Oil Search or the PNG LNG Project made this a requirement of their loan, the government of the day should disallow this practice in future.”

Pruaitch said he was not convinced by the Oil Search assertion that LNG project lenders had a loan condition that gas and condensate sold by the project must be priced in US dollars. “I am fairly sure PNG Power is not paying in US dollars for gas used by ExxonMobil to generate electricity for Port Moresby.

“This should also not be the case for gas-fired power from Hides that Oil Search sells to the Porgera gold mine.”

