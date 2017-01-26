Proposed tourism development may not work, says Sir Peter

PROPOSED developments in the tourism and hospitality sector in Madang may not be for best, according to businessman and former governor Sir Peter Barter.

He told The National that plans by developers and the Government to build several multilevel hotels were not warranted because of the lack of existing infrastructural capacity and basic services.

“I encourage any economic development that will be in the short and long-term interest of the Madang people,” Sir Peter said.

“The real problem is the cart-before-the-horse syndrome. In this case, it relates to the need to improve the overall appearance of Madang – fix up the roads, improve health and education and scrutinise investors and developers of projects to determine who really is behind the development and if there are conflicts of interests.

“Two and possibly a third high-rise hotel will become monuments of stupidity defying supply and demand. The end-result may force the closure of other hotels and businesses in Madang.

“Yes, I have an interest but it is not a conflict. I know that I speak on behalf of other hotels in Madang most of whom have expressed concern over the proposed additional rooms without justification as we have all reduced staffing levels dramatically over the past few years resulting in the loss of jobs.”

Sir Peter also noted how the tourism and hospitality sector had been on the decline in the province with low occupancy rates in guest houses and hotels. “It could be argued that more high-rise hotels would attract more visitors.

“But the question is where will they come from and how will they arrive in Madang without an international airport.

“Currently hotels, resorts, motels, guest houses in Madang are operating between 25 and 30 per cent occupancies.”

