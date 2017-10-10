Prosecutors face delay in court cases after office razed

POLICE prosecutors in Port Moresby may have to face delays in submitting cases to court after their office was razed and files damaged last Thursday, according to a senior police officer.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said power supply had also been disconnected.

“Electricity to the prosecution office has been disconnected due to the fire. That’s a serious issue because they need their computers to write their submissions to court,” Turi said.

Turi told The National yesterday that the prosecutors did not have an office to operate from.

“Cases that go to court come to the prosecution office but now that will be an issue,” he said.

“There is no other office for prosecutors to use to do their work.

“Proceedings at the Committal Court, Boroko District Court, Civil Court, Grade Five court, and even the Children’s Court will be affected.”

Acting officer in charge of the prosecutors at the committal court in Port Moresby, Joseph Sangam told The National yesterday that their work had been affected.

“We are adjourning all the cases because we can’t prepare submissions since power has been disconnected. We will only wait until work on our office is completed than we can operate smoothly.”

Like this: Like Loading...