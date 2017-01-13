Prosecutors warned not to neglect cases

By TABITHA NERO

A MAGISTRATE has warned police prosecutors not to neglect some cases but to deal with all of them fairly.

“Justice must prevail and prosecutors handling a particular case must handle it to the end,” Boroko District Court magistrate Laura Kuvi said yesterday.

She said this after dealing with a case that had been dragging since last year. The case involved a police officer who allegedly assaulted another person.

James Rumis, a police trainer at the Bomana Police College, was charged with unlawfully assaulting another person at Bomana, NCD, last year.

Kuvi told Rumis that although he had the right to ask the court to strike out the matter because of negligence on the part of police prosecutions, justice had to be done to the complainants who had been following up on the case since last year.

“All parties have been following up on this case and the court should come up with a middle ground on this matter,” she said.

The court heard that the prosecutor who had taken carriage of the case had gone on leave and the court had no proper record of the alleged assault.

Kuvi ordered the police prosecutor to compile all necessary details and return to court on Jan 23 for trial.

“The prosecutor who is in charge of this case must explain why this case has been neglected,” she said.

