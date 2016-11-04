Prostitution bill a mockery: Bishop

By DELLYANNE ILAI

THE head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG Rev Jack Urame has joined the chorus of opposition to the proposed bill to legalise prostitution.

He said it was “a mockery”.

“Our Constitution recognises this country as a Christian nation and over 90 per cent of the population are Christians,” he said.

“Prime Minster Peter O’Neill has taken the right position by rejecting the proposal to legalise prostitution. We, as the church, support that.

“We know individuals have the right to act and to live (as they wish) and prostitution should be a matter of free choice and free will and not be encouraged through legal means.

“Legalising prostitution is a secular idea and secularisation should not influence us and undermine our positive values.

“PNG should not follow what other countries do if this will not bring positive benefits to our people.

“Our Christian values and principles are very clear. Prostitution is against our constitution, against our Christian values and against our conscience to support immorality.”

Urame told The National that legalising such immoral behavior were against what Christians valued.

“Humans are created in the image of God with dignity and value. We must promote this in a positive way,” he said.

“Prostitution does not promote human dignity and value but only dehumanises people.”

He said the church’s role was to encourage positive living and promote positive values.

“Prostitution is only about money but money does not bring satisfaction to everything one needs in life. Our people have lived for generations without money,” he said.

“Today, money becomes the center of life and takes central position in society. The need for money drives people to behave in ways which do not confirm to our traditions and Christian principles.”

Related