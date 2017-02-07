Protect whistleblowers

THE sacking last week nine Papua New Guinea Department of Defence staff has brought into focus the issue of whistleblowing. Transparency International PNG chairman Lawrence Stephens said the nine (eight of whom were women) reportedly spoke out about issues of maladministration, mismanagement and misappropriation within the department.

Stephens said he was always concerned when reading about the threats, suspensions and sackings of public servants who had the courage and good sense to speak out against corruption and draw attention to illegalities “whether it be real or alleged”. For individuals who opt to do the right thing and report irregularities within their workplace, it takes a strong constitution to be able to follow through, to make a stand when keeping quiet and ignoring a problem is the so-called safer option.

Unfortunately, many Papua New Guineans in the position to expose corrupt practices do not do so because they simply have little protection from the law to do their duty as responsible citizens. There is no incentive to act ethically in these situations. The risk to their employment and livelihoods far outway any benefit they derive from taking action.

Of course, the benefit one is talking about here would be the affect reporting has on making departments, workplaces, offices and the like better able to address issues of productivity, efficiency, fair and equal treatment and negate corrupt practices.

Individuals are more inclined to behave fraudulently and scandalously if they know that there is little risk in being taken to task or reported on. Stephens said the fight against corruption all things improper including criminal acts, improper conduct as well as incompetence and inefficiency was through reporting. But he added that at the end of the day just being compelled to do the right thing was not enough if one would only end up being punished for raising a voice.

“Witness accounts are powerful tools in exposing corruption, fraud and mismanagement. Raising the alert of authorities when corruption occurs is an obligation for all public servants,” Stephens said.

He went to say that whistelblowing played a crucial role in saving resources and even lives. “Improvements will not happen when criticism is punished.” To that end Stephens said employers – state and private – needed to provide clear internal reporting channels for workers to safely disclose any wrong doing.

“Corruption often goes unchallenged when people do not speak up about it and people should not be punished for expressing their opinion on wrong doing.” Stephens said the sacking of the nine Department of Defence staffers highlighted the need for the Government to enact pending whistle blower provisions under the delayed Independent Commission Against Corruption Bill and protect those who speak out about issues involving corrupt practices and ensure their claims are properly investigated.

State departments should have procedures in place for employees who wish to report abuse. It is vital that in a country like PNG where corruption and improprieties seem to be swept under the carpet or put in the too hard basket, there should be a concerted effort to tackle this problem and offering whistle blowers a potential avenue to act is one of them.

Stephens also commended the initiative by the Department of Finance which had incorporated a “Phone Against Corruption” drive to offer its employees a chance to report instances of improper conduct and/or corruption.

A whistleblower is an employee that reports an employer’s misconduct. There should be laws in PNG that protect whistleblowers from being fired or mistreated for reporting misconduct. The scope of the legislation should cover former employees as well. The whistleblower can be a person working within an organisation who reports that organisation’s misconduct.

The person can be a current or past employee. And the misconduct can be a past act, can be ongoing, or can be in the planning stages. While it is important to offer protection to whistelblowers the organisations themselves that are being reported must also be protected from false claims and the damage this can entail.

That is why those charged with investigating the claims must be thorough and professional and ensure that, if there is a case to be answered, the evidence is gathered and presented to the proper authorities for action. However if it is found that there is no case to be answered then all must be done to maintain the reputation of the individual or department reported.

