Protection of witnesses sought in minister’s election petition case

The Waigani National Court adjourned an application seeking to protect witnesses who will be giving evidence against Minister for National Planning and Yangoru-Saussia MP Richard Maru in a court petition.

Peter Wararu is seeking an order that will restrain Maru, his supporters and police officers from interfering with any of his 181 witnesses.

The petition was listed for hearing the application filed on Oct 11by losing candidate Wararu for the Yangoru-Saussia open seat. He is a former East Sepik Governor.

The matter was listed for hearing at the Court of Disputed Returns in Waigani yesterday when Wararu appeared and told the court that his lawyer John Alman was a bit sick after travelling into Port Moresby.

He told the court that his lawyer was not fit to attend court and asked for an adjournment of the matter to be set for hearing at the end of the week.

A notice of hearing was not served to the electoral commission that was named as the second respondent. Maru’s lawyer Paul Mawa told court that he was short-served the application and would require some time to assist the court with his response.

Justice Collin Makail allowed the adjournment of the application to Tuesday. Meanwhile the election petition is set for pre trial and listings on Nov 24.

The petition alleged that there were 22 instances of bribery, undue influences and also errors and omissions during the counting.

