I AM proud of my leaders from Bogia who put away their differences for their electorate.

I commend Andrew Ariako former Madang premier, former soldier and his long-time political rival Tom Kumana and former education officer John Sikie for joining forces during the election.

You are true leaders with your people and the laid-back electorate at heart. Despite not contesting due to some circumstances, you are supporting Andrew Ariako. John Sikie and Tom Kumana your support is a lesson to be learnt by other leaders in the country.

Your news of combining, witnessed by your supporters shows the true colours of your leadership.

I highly commend your actions and wish you all the best.

Secret Admirer

Bogian Otar

