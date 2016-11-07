Proud of you Jimmy

JIMMY Drekore has made all Chimbus and Papua New Guineas very proud by winning a prestigious global award. One has to start and you are indeed doing it and the world is recognising you for the great well done job with our sick children. This worthy project must go on and I urge all the Chimbu elites working in PNG and abroad to support it to help our children in the province and the country as a whole. On behalf of my group at the foot of Mt Wilhelm, we salute Drekore and thank you for the Global award you have received.

– Fr Boni Umba, Chimbu