Proud of you PNG

HARD work and commitment have been the driving force behind the nation’s progress which various stakeholders should be proud of, according to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

In his message to the nation as it celebrates 42 years as an independent nation, O’Neill said the country will achieve more “if everybody continues to work together to keep advancing Papua New Guinea”

“There is so much potential before us, so much that we can achieve when we work together,” he said.

“Ours is truly an amazing country, built on unity through diversity, and a commitment to community.

“Our country has changed so much in recent years, and this has only happened because of the hard work of all stakeholders in our nation.”

He said the stakeholders included the people, businesses, public servants, churches, community leaders, international partners “and everyone who works in our national interest”.

“To the women, men, girls and boys of Papua New Guinea, this is an opportunity for each of us to give thanks for the freedoms we celebrate in our parliamentary democracy, and the positive change that is taking place around our country,” O’Neill said.

“We will all continue to work together to keep advancing Papua New Guinea.” He said the churches must also be acknowledged for their contributions to national development.

“As we celebrate the 42nd anniversary of our Independence, we give thanks for the Christian leaders and workers who serve our communities right across our nation with care and dedication,” he said.

PNG became an independent nation on September 16, 1975. The event was celebrated at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Port Moresby.

Officiating at the main ceremony held in Port Moresby were Prince Charles representing Queen Elizabeth II, Australian Governor-General Sir John Kerr, Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam and PNG Chief Minister (now Sir) Michael Somare, who became the country’s first Prime Minister.

The new country became a constitutional monarchy with membership of the British Commonwealth.

Tomorrow (Sept 16) is a public holiday. Many schools this week began the celebrations by organising cultural shows and displaying traditional dances.

