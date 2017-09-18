Our 42nd independence anniversary has come and gone and the celebrations are over for another year.

Nationhood for Papua New Guinea was reached through a process of great social, economic and political changes. As a country we have been richly blessed with natural resources and beautiful people.

From dependency to independence our founding fathers brushed aside the doomsayers who said that Papua New Guinea would end up a failed state.

Yet 42 years down the line we have peace and harmony in the land; we have prosperity, growth and unity and even though we are diverse we have remained united and strong.

We have stayed together on the journey of nation-building.

I’m proud to be a Papua New Guinean.

Moko Molson

UPNG, Student

