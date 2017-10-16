Provide email address and contact details

I MAKE reference to your Page 4 article on Oct 11 regarding Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra urging teachers to write direct to his office about their pay.

I wish he had provided his email address and or the full name of the person in his office to contact.

I am a teacher who resigned in 2011 on medical grounds to seek further treatment.

Having fully recovered, I submitted all necessary documentations including medical certificates, to declare my normal health condition for reinstatement to Teaching Servic e Commission.

This was done via the provincial education office since 2014 but it is taking ages to be reinstated.

Someone at TSC or the Education Department does not know what he/she is doing because it is now well over three years and I am still being kept in suspense.

Those in authority please throw some light on this matter.

X Chalk Dust

Like this: Like Loading...