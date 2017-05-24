Provide opportunities for youths, says leader

YOUTHS in Lae must be provided realistic income earning opportunities so that they do not get involved in criminal activities, a community leader says.

Lae law and order chairman Sam Oyaya told The National that it was the responsibility of the Government to ensure that unemployed youths living in the city were provided with adequate opportunities to earn a living so that they do not resort to unlawful activities.

“Most of those so-called criminals are ordinary youths living in the city but because they find it difficult to support themselves and their families, they resort to criminal activities,” Oyaya said.

“The local level government, Lae district and the provincial government must put some funding aside to assist these youths to engage in productive income generating activities so that they do not engage in unlawful activities.”

He said Lae has a large population of youths and if their needs were not looked into they could create problems for authorities.

Oyaya also called on authorities to work with his office to effectively address law and order issues in the city.

“My office has been underfunded,” he said.

“I am trying my best to work with ward councillors, peace officers and community leaders without adequate support and resources.”

He said the Lae district law and order office must be empowered to work with police, warders and line agencies to make the city safe to live and do business.

Like this: Like Loading...