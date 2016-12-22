Province aims to raise K149m

By ELIZABETH VUVU

EAST New Britain provincial government plans to raise K149.7 million in revenue next year.

Eighty per cent of that figure or K91.6 million would comprise national grants for personal emoluments and goods and services, which cover administration and functional grants, and public investment programmes.

The province expects to generate K29 million in internal revenue.

Next year the province will begin to implement a new financing arrangement under which 60 per cent of internal revenue will be spent on provincial roads.

Revenue generating strategies include goods and services tax (K7,388,000), licensing fees (K6,510,700), commercial earnings (K10,832,300) and other receipts (K4,269,600).

Governor Ereman ToBaining Jnr said in light of the current fiscal challenges, there was a need to boost internal revenue.

