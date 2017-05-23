Province to benefit from K15mil project

THE people of Trobriand Islands in Milne Bay are among those who will benefit from a K15 million drought response and resilient programme.

It was launched by the European Union, the National Agriculture Research Institute and the Milne Bay provincial government as part of the National Drought Response and Agriculture Resilient communities’ project.

The project focuses on building districts’ capacities in agriculture and food security of vulnerable communities in the event of natural disasters.

It will also benefit 20 districts in five other provinces which experienced the drought in 2015 and 2016 over a five-year period to 2020.

The project deals with farming systems, new planting and crop technology, drought resilient practices, water utilisation and conservation, local level government capacity building, women’s and vulnerable groups of people mobilisation.

All speakers acknowledged the work of donors in such areas, and encouraged the strong partnership amongst stakeholders as key to the success of this project.

Disaster preparedness and building resilience prior to natural calamities is also vital to community. Other districts in Milney Bay to benefit include Esaála, Samarai Murua and Kiriwina-Goodenough.

The event was attended by the Ambassador for the European Union and Head of Delegation Ioannis Giokarakis Argyropolous, French Ambassador Pascal Maubert, British High Commissioner Simone Tonge and Nari official.

