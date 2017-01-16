Province gives funding support to electoral commission

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE Western Highlands government has honoured a commitment to give K500,000 to the Electoral Commission to update the province’s electoral roll.

The money was committed during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the PNG Electoral Commission and the provincial government last June to share the cost of preparations for the election in the province.

Western Highlands is the first Highlands province to assist the Electoral Commission with counterpart funding to run the election.

Provincial administrator Joseph Neng while presenting the K500,000 last Thursday at the Travelers Inn in Mt Hagen city made another commitment of K2.5 million for election operations.

Neng said that of this money, K1 million would go towards assisting police in their operations and another K1.5 million would be used by the electoral office to cover its operational costs in the province.

Provincial election manager Philip Telape thanked the provincial government under the leadership of Governor Paias Wingti for the timely assistance.

Telape said that the money would be used to pay bills for the electoral roll update exercise which was currently underway in the province.

He said the electoral roll update in Dei district was nearly completed and they would soon move to Mul-Baiyer, Tambul-Nebilyer and Hagen Central.

He said his officers were working day and night to have the roll updates completed on time for public viewing.

