Province to honour UOG arrangement

THE Western Highlands government will continue on the joint venture arrangement made with the University of Goroka.

The agreement was made through a memorandum of agreement (MoA) signed between the university and the provincial government in 2014.

Administrator Joseph Neng, during the UOG Highlands regional open campus 2nd graduation in Mt Hagen, assured Vice-Chancellor Professor Musawe Sinebare and UOG staff that the provincial government has agreed to work together with the university to ensure that teachers and the people will receive quality education through the open campus or flexible learning.

“This is a start of quality education when we see 27 people are graduating with bachelor in education management,” Neng said.

“The provincial government is focused and it will honour its commitment and arrangement it signed with the university.”

He said that such graduation normally takes place at the campus but it is a great news to see that a second graduation is held in Mt Hagen.

Neng said Governor Paias Wingti has bigger dreams for education in Western Highlands.

He said for teachers who are graduating with bachelors, this will equip them to provide quality teaching, learning and improving management of institutions.

