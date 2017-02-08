Province to host Geru Peng Festival

JIWAKA is preparing to stage its first major annual cultural show called the Geru Peng Festival in May, show organisers say.

The show, an initiative of the government under the leadership of Jiwaka Governor Dr William Tongamp, is set to showcase Jiwaka’s unique traditional culture.

Tourism development officer Stanley Kos and Meer Taka Community Development Association secretary Peter Gelu told The National in Banz on Wednesday.

Kos said that the preparations were underway to stage the show from May 19 to 21.

The festival had been registered with the National Cultural Commission. And it was incorporated into its national events calendar.

“This show is similar to other festivals. For example, we have mini shows and events that come under Geru Peng,” Kos said.

The show board chairman and administrator Michael Wandil said they were excited to showcase the culture of Jiwaka to everyone.

“Our culture is valuable and so it is only right to pass it on to the younger generation. Everyone must have knowledge and experience of their culture,” Wandil said.

“The cultural centre at Bulunts will be a centre of knowledge transfer, preservation of cultural aspects, and an archive for historical studies.”

He said tourism was one major avenue that could generate revenue for Jiwaka.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tobias Kulang made a commitment on behalf of the ministry to support the festival and commended the initiative of the government to promote and preserve culture.

Kos said the activities would feature geru peng (killing of pigs and sharing among a group of men) as the main activity.

He said the other activities or events would include arts, crafts and cultural exhibits, Miss Jiwaka contest, Mr Jiwaka bodybuilding contest, kickboxing and musical entertainment by five top PNG artists.

He said a lot of tourists were expected to attend the show.

