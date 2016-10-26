Province needs correctional facility: MP

HELA Governor Francis Potape says the province needs to have a correctional facility in Tari.

He said transporting remandees from Tari to Mendi in Southern Highlands was a costly exercise for the provincial administration.

Potape, however, said in the meantime, the provincial government would continue to combat law and order in Hela.

He added that tensions in the province arose from among factions of communities and members of the same tribes fighting among themselves.

Potape said the provincial government would continue with its efforts to ensure peace among the people right through to the elections next year.

He said the provincial assembly has put in place at least 120 men to make up a law and order committee to work alongside police officers to issue prevention orders and discuss compensation figures with warring factions.

“We have identified nine of these big fights. This is fighting within the tribes,” he said.

“We (provincial government) are dealing with them, K1 million has been put aside for this year, additional funding will be given if need be.

“We all know that any government initiative or programme will not work without peace in the local communities.”

