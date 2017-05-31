Province partners firm to raise internal revenue

THE Eastern Highlands government has partnered with a local biomass fuel company – Stayer Lumber Company – to improve its capacity to raise internal revenue.

Administrator Samson Akunai and director of Stayer Lumber Bon Oterga pushed for a joint venture agreement and the provincial executive council (PEC), in an April 2017 sitting, endorsed the proposal.

Oterga said the joint venture arrangement would pave the way for proceeds from the processing of timber residue to produce forestry biomass fuel to be shared equally between them.

He said Akunai has a vision to improve the internal revenue capacity of the province.

“Akunai was instrumental in getting the joint venture business agreement drafted and eventually secured the PEC’s endorsement. Proceeds will come into the province’s internal revenue,” Oterga said. He said the project would convert coffee and plantation forest residues to environmentally friendly fuel for domestic and industrial use.

Oterga, who discovered a system to manually bind wood particles together, thanked Akunai and members of the PEC for their endorsement of the project.

He said the people would one day be very grateful to Akunai for his bold action as he has dug into a massive green gold mine that would benefit the province.

Another related project also undertaken by the company is the pressure timber treatment plant.

Treasurer Vilo Wartove was instrumental in securing funds late last year from Governor Julie Soso’s office to purchase timber treatment equipment and materials from Australia. The equipment including preservatives have arrived in Lae and will be freighted to Goroka soon.

“It will take just over a month to get the facility established and when completed, it will be the first facility in the Highlands region,” Oterga said.

“The facility will make available durable timber to individuals and the construction sector.”

