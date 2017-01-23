Province passes K287m budget

THE Madang provincial assembly passed a K287 million budget for 2017 on Friday.

The assembly consisting of Governor Jim Kas, pictured, local MPs and 19 local level government presidents unanimously passed the K287,391,000 budget.

Kas said the budget comprised the national government’s grant of K245,657,000, the 2016 rollover funds of K19,334,000 and K22,400,000 provincial internal revenue.

“The 2017 the budget has two important focus. First, it will ensure continuity but with improvement in service delivery, which is the core business of the Madang provincial government and of any other government,” he said.

Kas said this year’s budget also captured K10,000 tied to each of the 458 wards.

The budget also catered for the Manam resettlement project (K10 million), KBK south road project (K1m), K1 million for the Usino Yal road project (K1m) and the Gama health centre (K500,000).

Gama local level government president Elijah Kas said the construction of the new health centre would save cost for medivac.

He challenged the government to restore operations for many run -down airstrips in the province as well.

Iabu local level government president Martin Ururu said the government committed K500,000 each to the local level governments from 2013-2014, then trimmed this down to K100,000 in 2015, which did not go to all local level governments.

This year’s budget would by-pass the local level governments and go straight to the wards at K10,000 each.

Local MP Nixon Duban challenged the provincial assembly to create investments for their local level governments.

He said Madang needed to create new investment opportunities and not rely on the national budget.

Like this: Like Loading...