Province urged to focus on investment

A MEMBER of the Morobe provincial cabinet has challenged the province’s administrative and political leaders to shift their focus away from “too much service delivery” and concentrate on business investments opportunities.

Daki Mao, the president for Umi-Atzera LLG and the chairman for Investment in the Morobe Provincial Government said this during the provincial assembly sitting on Thursday.

“The administration must change focus now,” Mao said.

“Enough of too much service delivery.

“Let’s refocus. In the 2018 budget, let us put up a budget that is focused on growing our local economy.

“Let us become self-reliant and financially independent.

“As the investment minister I want to say that we have to develop the Javani Industrial Park as a step towards this direction.”

