Provinces, districts becoming accountable, transparent in spending grants, says Gelu

PROVINCES and districts are now becoming more accountable and transparent in spending the functional grants and internal revenue, National Economic and Fiscal Commissioner Dr Alphonse Gelu says.

Gelu told The National that the introduction of the reforms to inter-governmental funding arrangements (RIGFA) in 2009 has enabled provinces to receive much more funding.

He said RIGFA was a very important reform to address funding from the National Government to the provinces and eventually to the districts.

“When RIGFA was first rolled out, it totally changed the entire system of financing from Waigani down to the provinces in Papua New Guinea.

“For the first time, since 2009 provinces have been receiving much more than what they have been receiving before,” Gelu said.

He said NEFC through RIGFA conducted a series of real studies on cost of services.

“They went to the provinces, districts, LLGS and the communities to determine the actual amount of funding required in delivering services to the people.

“In some provinces it is difficult to deliver services compared to other provinces, and the cost is higher.

“Through the RIGFA formula more funding is given to provinces that have a higher cost of service delivery than those with lower costs.

“Apart from the funds that comes from Wagaini, provinces also generate their revenue through businesses that happens in the provinces,” Gelu said.

Since the rollout of RIGFA, the NEFC conducts workshops to allow provinces to report on how they are spending the different grants from Waigani and other sources of funding including internal revenues.

