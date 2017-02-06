Provinces to get 100pc bookmakers turnover tax

PROVINCES where bookmakers’ shops are operating will continue to receive 100 per cent of the 4 per cent bookmakers’ turnover tax in 2017 and 2018.

This comes about after parliament passed the Inter-Government Relations (Functions and Funding) (Amendment) Bill 2017 on Friday.

Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch said the bill proposed amendments to preserve the existing arrangement, which allowed for provinces where bookmakers’ shops were operating, “to continue to receive 100 per cent of the 4 per cent bookmakers’ turnover tax in 2017 and 2018”.

“The new revenue distribution arrangements introduced in the 2017 Budget between the Government and provinces, where bookmakers’ shops are operating, will commence in 2019,” Pruaitch said.

Explanatory notes said in the 2017 Budget, the Government repealed the bookmakers’ stamp duty, merged its rate into bookmakers’ turnover tax (BTT), and increased BTT rate from 4 per cent to 15 per cent as part of the 2017 Budget.

“This was intended to simplify administration, reduce administrative cost and ensure a level playing field for all wagers.

“The revenue raised from the increased BTT is intended to be shared between the Government and the provinces where the bookmakers’ shops are operating, which 60 per cent goes to the Government and 40 per cent to provincial governments.

“The revenue distribution to provinces is based on BTT collections made two years prior.”

Like this: Like Loading...