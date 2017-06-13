Provinces start receiving ballot boxes

By MALUM NALU

THE Electoral Commission has started sending out ballot boxes to the provinces as the nation prepares for the start of voting on Saturday next week.

The Australian Defence Force is transporting sensitive election materials, including ballot papers, indelible ink, electoral rolls and candidate posters. It started last weekend. Electoral Commisioner Patilias Gamato said the first lot was airlifted by an Australian Defence Force C27 aircraft accompanied by commission officials and security personnel to Bougainville and Manus.

“We are all ready for polling to begin.”

The second airlift are for Northern, West Sepik, East Sepik and Milne Bay. Morobe, Madang and Western will follow. “The delivery of election materials should be completed this week to all provinces,” Gamato said.

“I am satisfied with the delivery so far.

“I want to thank the Australia Defence Force for their support.”

He travelled to Kerema in Gulf on Friday with his logistics team to deliver the last lot of materials.

Meanwhile, contracts for helicopters were last week awarded by Central Supply and Tenders Board to deliver election material and officials in the four regions of the country.

“We will make some deposits this week to mobilise the helicopter companies, so that they prepare to fly our materials and officials to the remote places from the provincial and district headquarters,” Gamato said.

