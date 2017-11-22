Provinces to have judges

The majority of the provinces will have their own judges by next year, Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia says.

“There will be only 16 judges based in Waigani next year and the rest will be based in other centres,” he said.

Sir Salamo told a media conference at the swearing-in of four new judges yesterday: “For the regional centres in PNG, we have three judges each in Lae, Mt Hagen and Kokopo, sub-regional centres that will have two judges each are Goroka, Wewak and Kimbe and the rest of the provinces will have one judge each.”

He said the only provinces that would not have resident judges were Gulf, Northern, West Sepik, Jiwaka and Manus.

“Gulf will be looked after by Daru, Jiwaka is currently looked after by Mt Hagen, and Vanimo and Manus are looked after by Wewak and Northern is looked after by Waigani,” he said

Like this: Like Loading...