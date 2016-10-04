Provincial administration commends Sir Leo Dion

THE East New Britain administration has commended Regional MP and Deputy Prime Minister Sir Leo Dion for supporting and taking up some very important policy decisions of the provincial government to Cabinet.

Acting provincial administrator Wilson Matava said the propvince was privileged to have Sir Leo in Cabinet as the second highest chief executive in the country and also for holding an important ministerial portfolio.

“I would like to thank and commend Sir Leo for supporting and taking up important policy decision of our provincial government into cabinet for deliberation and approval which clearly shows the kind of concern and heart you have for our people,” Matava said.

He said Sir Leo’s open door policy was the way forward to pull the province together.

Matava said the provincial administration would continue to recognise and consult with the regional member to move the province to the next level.

Sir Leo was commended for meeting with the province’s deputy administrator, district and local level government affairs technical team to be briefed on some important provincial government decisions.

Matava also commended Governor Ereman ToBaining Jnr for the drive to develop ENB in consultation with the office of the deputy prime minister.

He said the administration was prepared to work alongside.

