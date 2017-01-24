Provincial, district leaders must be accountable, PM says

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says citizens should hold their provincial and district leaders accountable for the lack of infrastructure developments in rural areas.

“People cannot continue to blame the Government for the lack of infrastructure developments in rural places because so much money has been given to the districts and the provinces to deliver these services,” he said.

“If there is no development, people should hold their district and provincial leaders accountable for that.” O’Neill yesterday launched a Press Club in Port Moresby.

O’Neill said the claim by some that the Government was concentrating development only in Port Moresby and Lae was not true.

“This Government over the last four years is putting millions of kina directly into the districts and provinces. That is the first time in the history of our country,” he said.

“The Government has the responsibility to provide an enabling policy environment for service delivery and we have done that.”

