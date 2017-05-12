Provincial govt blamed for escalating tribal fight

By GIBSON TORASO

A LAWYER has blamed the provincial government for the escalating tribal fight in Kompian, Enga, which is affecting many schools, hospitals and government services.

Warner Shand Associate Lawyer Tony Yamarhai said leaders and the provincial government had left it too late to intervene to stop the fighting after many lives and properties were lost.

“I’m saddened that the leadership had failed the district at all levels.

“If the leaders are not concerned about us, I wish Kompiam-Ambum district choose good leadership for the district and the province,” Yamarhai said.

He said the leaders should have stopped the fighting between the Tinalapin tribe and the Yawan tribe when it began five months ago.

Yarmahrai said KompiamAmbum was the least developed district in Enga and such tribal fights would destroy whatever services existed in that area.

Enga police commander George Kakas said police and security officers would try to stop the tribal fighting.

The provincial government ordered two mobile squad units to guard properties belonging to the State like, the Kompiam High School and the Kompiam District Baptist Hospital.

