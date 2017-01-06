Provincial govt yet to pay firm K1.4m

By DOROTHY MARK

THE Madang government is yet to pay K1.4 million to a road construction company to engage contractors to work on the town roads.

National works manager Andrew Kendaura said this in response to public complaints on the bad road condition caused by heavy rain in the last two months.

Kendaura said the provincial government made an arrangement with Equip Plant Hires to repair the town roads last year, especially the deteriorating sections at the Modilon Hospital and Jomba police station.

He said the provincial government was yet to pay the company. Because it has outstanding payments to settle, it cannot reengage the same company to maintain the town roads again.

“We need to at least pay a certain percentage before we ask the company to help us again,” Kendaura said.

He said the Works Department was responsible for the highway from Ramu Sugar to the airport roundabout and to North Coast.

He added that the feeder roads in the Madang central business centre were under the responsibility of the provincial government especially the Madang Urban LLG.

Like this: Like Loading...