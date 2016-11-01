Provincial leaders must work together

I WOULD like to thank former Gulf governor Chris Havieta for bringing infrastructural development to the people of Mekeo and Gulf (Trans-island highway).

To the current Governor, Havila Kavo, thank you for providing basic services to the people of Gulf and specifically the current sealing of the road from Malalaua station to Kerema town which is still under construction as well as the Papua LNG project.

Our people also need to be involved in economic activities so that they can earn a living and enhance or improve their living standards so we really need to think of impact agricultural projects such as the rice project.

Our people cannot continue to sell betel nut and mustard to earn a living and since we have a lot of unused fertile land, we can make a difference by implementing impact agricultural projects.

So we need team work and true leadership spirit so as to bring tangible developments to the people of Central and Gulf provinces.

We need Kairuku-Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo and governors Haoda and Kavo to work together as a team to bring tangible developments to our people.

To the citizens of Gulf and Central, we need to be fairly educated so that we can become technical experts by bringing developments into our communities, LLGs, districts and our provinces respectively.

BSAG/4-2016, Via email