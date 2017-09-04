Provincial leaders urged to put people first

A CHURCH leader in Gulf has called on political and administrative leaders in the province to put the people ahead of their own personal interests.

Reverend John Gray of the Charity Baptist Church, an American missionary who has been in Gulf for more than 30 years, said this during the dedication service of the provincial administration in Kerema recently.

He said it was no secret that Gulf was lagging behind in many areas and he knew because he had been travelling around the province.

Gray’s speech was applauded by hundreds of people in Kerema including political leaders and public servants.

Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta agreed that what Gray said was true.

“I totally agree with him. He’s been a friend of mine for all the years that he’s been in the province, so we share many of our thoughts, and I totally concur with him,” he said.

“The challenge for me and the others is to live up to the oaths that we took today and for the people to pull behind us for what we are going to do over the next five years.

“All I can say is that that’s the reality, the truth, and the challenge is for us to take action and not just talk about it.”

