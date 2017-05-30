Pruaitch: Govt knew of differences, I never backflipped on policies

National Alliance Party leader Patrick Pruaitch says he has not performed any policy backflip by disclosing policy differences with Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and the ruling People’s National Congress.

Pruaitch said in a statement: “Prime Minister O’Neill and his key Cabinet colleagues always knew of these differences which I signalled and highlighted many times soon after becoming Treasurer three years ago.”

Pruaitch, who was recently dismissed as the Treasurer, said days before his first Budget under the Government, the prime minister, National Planning Minister Charles Abel and Finance Minister James Marape were demanding an additional K4 billion in Government spending.

“This would have blown out the deficit to K5 billion to K6 billion had I not put my foot down and opposed this,” he said.

“We still ended up with an unacceptably high K2.5 billion budget deficit in 2015.”

Pruaitch said there were letters sent to the prime minister in each of the last three budgets, appealing for lower deficits and early supplementary budgets so meaningful expenditure cuts could be implemented.

“The prime minister keeps talking about a 35 per cent cap on debt to GDP levels under the Fiscal

Responsibility Act when the

mandated level is 30 per cent,” he said.

“The O’Neill-Government never had any intention of adhering to the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which categorically states, ‘Government will not raise the overall level of debt during its term.”

