Pruaitch: K50m not in budget

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

TREASURER Patrick Pruaitch has questioned the non-inclusion in the East Sepik 2017 budget of the K50 million allocated for the Sepik oil palm project.

He raised his concern after Governor Sir Michael Somare submitted the K261 million budget for this year to Pruaitch at Parliament House yesterday. It was Sir Michael’s last budget as Governor of East Sepik. He retired from politics this year.

Sir Michael explained that the special funding of K50 million was excluded because it had been given to Yangoru-Sausia MP Richard Maru.

Sir Michael said Maru was yet to provide a financial report on it to the provincial government.

“That’s why K50 million is not included in our finance report,” he said.

Maru and Ambunti-Drekirkir MP Ezekiel Anisi did not attend the event.

East Sepik MPs who attended included provincial administrator Elizabeth Kaprangi, Maprik MP John Simon, Angoram MP Salio Waipo, Wewak MP Jim Simatab and Wosera-Gawi MP Joseph Yopiyopi.

Like this: Like Loading...