Pruaitch picks Masiu as deputy in Shadow Cabinet

OPPOSITION Leader Patrick Pruaitch has named South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu his deputy when naming his 17-member Shadow Cabinet yesterday.

Masiu will also be the Shadow Minister for National and Inter-government Relations, and Bougainville Affairs.

Pruaitch said the Shadow Cabinet represented a mixture of experienced and relatively new political leaders and talented Papua New Guineans who would keep the ruling government coalition accountable and transparent.

“This Government continues to face cash-flow problems even though its annual revenue far surpasses that of any previous government in our history,” Pruaitch said.

Masiu, who entered Parliament after winning a by-election in July last year, regained the seat in the general election.

Pruaitch said Masiu, 53, had a solid background in socio-economic development issues and would play a key role in Parliament as the deputy opposition leader.

“The Alliance has a team with the capacity to match the intellectual and leadership qualities of the National Executive Council and stand in readiness as the alternate government,” Pruaitch said.

Namatanai MP Walter Schnaubelt is the Opposition whip.

Sinasina-Yongomugl MP Kerenga Kua is the Shadow Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Police, Correctional Services and Defence.

Moresby North-West MP and former prime minister Sir Mekere Morauta’s role is to mentor Shadow Ministers.

Kavieng MP Ian Ling-Stuckey is Shadow Minister for Treasury and Finance covering economic, fiscal and financial management. As Shadow Minister for Transport, Civil Aviation, Works and Implementation, Vanimo Green MP Belden Namah will cover physical infrastructure.

Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat will focus on global and regional affairs as the Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade, Apec, Immigration and Border Protection. Maprik MP John Simon will cover business and private sector investment as the Shadow Minister for Commerce, Industry, Labour and Industrial Relations.

North Fly MP James Donald is Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Fisheries and Forestry.

Kandrian-Gloucester MP Joseph Lelang is the Shadow Minister for National Planning and Monitoring, and Rural Development.

Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour is the Shadow Minister for Mining, Petroleum and Energy.

Madang MP Bryan Kramer, covers institutional reform, capacity building and state enterprises as the Shadow Minister for Public Service, Public Enterprises and State Investments.

Wosera-Gawi MP Joseph Yopyyopy, is the Shadow Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS, Sports and Religion, Youth and Community Development.

Namatanai MP Namatanai MP Wabag MP Dr Lino Tom is theShadow Minister for Education, Higher Education, Science and Technology, Information, Communication and Technology.

Kairuku-Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo is the Shadow Minister for Lands and Physical Planning, Housing and Urbanisation, and Culture and Tourism.

Samarai-Murua MP Isi Leonard is the Shadow Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change.

