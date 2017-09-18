Pruaitch remains upbeat despite drop in numbers

THE decision by Sam Basil and 11 others to join the Government has diminished the numerical strength of the Opposition but not its resolve, Opposition Leader Patrick Pruaitch says.

Pruaitch, pictured, said Basil’s decision had surprised leaders in the Alliance (Opposition parties) although the public had been warned by media reports that such a move was brewing up.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill now has 73 MPs in the ruling coalition.

“As the Opposition leader, there are two overriding policy issues where the Alliance will adopt a strong and united stance, and uphold the public interest,” Pruaitch said.

“First, to underwrite improved living standards and greater prosperity for our nation, it is of utmost importance that a Bill on an Independent Commission Against Corruption is adopted by Parliament.

“The Alliance will vigorously oppose a watered-down version.

“I am hopeful many Government MPs would exercise a conscience vote and ensure that an impactful ICAC Bill receives solid parliamentary endorsement.

“Second, the Alliance will stand united against the mindless borrowing that has been a centrepiece of the O’Neill Government policy in the past five years.

“With only three months to go, the supplementary budget will not fix this year’s deficit blowout to K2.8 billion.

“The Alliance will ensure the 2018 budget focuses on improved service delivery, especially education, health and law and order, while minimising inappropriate expenditure, borrowing and debt.

“I assure all members of the Alliance that as Opposition leader, I am foremost a team player who will uphold decisions made by the group on all policy matters.”

Like this: Like Loading...