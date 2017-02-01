Pruaitch: Talks with Exim Bank underway

TREASURER Patrick Pruaitch says negotiations are underway with the Exim Bank of India for the release of a US$100 million (312m) loan.

He said this in Parliament yesterday in response to a question by West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel on when Papua New Guinea would start making use of this money.

“There was a visit by the Indian president last year, and there was a commitment by Indian government, for an Indian Exim Bank funding of aboutUS$100 million,” Muthuvel said.

He said this came with a lower interest rate compared to funding from Asian Development Bank, Chinese Exim Bank or others.

“What is the delay in accessing that US$100 million, especially at this time when we need a lot of foreign currency?” he said.

Muthuvel said the money was earmarked for his province, the Madang-Baiyer Road and the National Court building in Mt Hagen.

“We’d like to know what happened to processing of this US$100 million loan facility, and what the delay is,” he said.

Pruaitch said this was the first time for the Indian Exim Bank to deal with PNG as a country “so there are protocols, agreements, arrangements that need to be complied with before we entertain this facility”.

“I want to assure the governor that negotiations are ongoing, and once we finalise the negotiations, we will enter into an arrangement and agreement with the Indian Exim Bank, and therefore, we can start to draw down on any facilities that are available for us through that particular bank,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...