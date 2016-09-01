Pruaitch welcomes Huawei products

TREASURER Patrick Pruaitch has thanked Huawei for introducing its latest products – the P9 and P9-plus smart phones into the PNG market.

During the launching of the products last Tuesday, he said Huawei was the Government’s partner in rolling out an Information Communication Technology programme in the country.

Chief executive officer of Huawei Technology PNG PVT Ltd Dennis Hou said they would create more incentives to benefit its dealers and distributors in Papua New Guinea.

He praised operators and dealers in the country during the launching of Huawei P9 and P9-plus smartphones.

“Proud to launch the latest flagship smartphone P9 and P9-plus. We hereby bring dedicated PNG version. We started to bring smart devices to PNG since 2012 by working with Digicel.

“Then we started to explore the open line market in PNG in 2014. Relying on the operator’s channel and the open line market, we have brought a quarter of a million units of the smart devices to PNG during the past two years (2014 and 2015). Now Huawei’s smartphones are easily available in shops in Port Moresby and over the country.

“Huawei device targets to provide a tool terminal or access to enable people to enjoy the benefits brought by the ICT innovations. We provide various categories of smart devices such as smart phones, tablets, smart wrist bands, smart watch, laptops, internet modems.

“The stand out features of the P9 boast is that it gives customers the Leica experience and photo quality, great image focus in all types of condition, has an ultra slim unibody with a large display and is able to stay charged for a longer period with its 3000mAh high capacity battery

“Huawei has invested 20 percent of its annual revenue into researching and development of smart devices.

“Currently, we are ranked the world’s third largest manufacturer of smart phones.

“PNG is an integral part of Huawei’s global strategy.

“We will keep on investing to enhance the local ecosystem for our smart devices in PNG.

“We will focus on the end customer’s experience, setting up more store facilities in this country,” Hou said.

In the last financial year, Huawei recorded a revenue of US$20 billion (K62b) last year after selling 108 million units of smart phones to global customers. In the first half of 2016, it had sold 16 million units of smart phones earning around US$11.9 billion (K37b).

