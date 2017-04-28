Pruaitch’s timing to speak out suspicious

ON the eve of election, just before the issue of writs the current minister for treasury Patrick Pruaitch publicly pointed out that finances of this country had been mismanaged by the current government on bad advice.

He has bit the tail of the government in which he himself is the treasurer the man who looks after the revenue pursue of the country.

Knowing well what was going on why did he not declare this when he first noticed this happened sometime back?

I take my hat off to salute Ben Micah and Don Polye who boldly moved to the opposition leaving their comfort ministerial zones once they saw something was not right in the first instance with the current government’s financial decisions.

Pruaitch must have been in fear of being sacked once he makes revelations of the financial mismanagement then so he had to swallow it all until he let it go on the eve of elections where at this time it is inappropriate to sack him from the ministry.

Then PNC responded to Pruaitch saying he was in a better position who could have offered good advice but failed to do so.

Zunveli Setla

