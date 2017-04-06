Pruaitch’s timing suspicious

WHERE was Patrick Prutaich when the knowledgeable MPs in the likes of Opposition Leader Don Polye, Kerenga Kua and Ben Micah left the sinking ship?

What are you trying to tell PNG on the eve of election? Are you trying to telling the country that all along you and your Cabinet colleagues was telling lies?

Mr Treasurer, you should bury your head in shame and hide rather than telling the world because you have misled the country on many fronts from the time you became the Treasury Minister.

You were shouting at the Opposition MPs, calling them names and boasting about the economy of the country being better than when the founding father, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare and others down the line like Sir Mekere Morauta. Why repent on D-day?

I’d rather you get on the dual citizenship ship your cohorts have bought in the last Parliament sitting and disappear so your colleague ministers and MPs who have enriched themselves will follow suit.

PNG has suffered enough from your reckless leadership and do not want any more of your lies.

This letter does not imply that every Cabinet minister and every MP is like the Treasury Minister because we have some of the best ministers and also the best Prime Minister.

However, some leaders made us believe that everything was rosy for PNG until now we know who were telling lies and who were true to their words.

It will be very interesting to see which ministers return to the next Parliament after the June elections.

Kopicats

Okapa, EHP

